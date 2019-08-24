Editor:
The North Port Democratic Club has been on a mission this past year to get three petitions signed and on the 2020 ballot. The one I want to talk to you about is the Ban Assault Weapons Now.
Every time we experience another mass murder by some home-grown terrorist, the people in charge of the government say we need prayers. (Or to stop the electronic games and no weapons to the mentally ill).
No, we need bills to pass to stop the madness. But our elected officials are cowards and are too used to receiving huge funds (donations) sent to them by the NRA. So it is time for the people to take back this problem and pass the laws needed at a local level.
The only gun that this petition bans is semiautomatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding 10 rounds of ammunition at once. This is not your hunting shotgun. This is not your handguns. It is just the guns used in mass killings.
We need to get behind this petition and get it on the 2020 ballot. Are you tired of this nonsense coming up again and again? My heart hurts for the friends, families and communities who have gone through these tragedies. My anonymous prayers won't help anyone. Signing this petition will help. It will send a big message to Washington that we are not going to put up with this any longer.
Belynda Norton
North Port
