Editor:
Under normal circumstances, there are often major obstacles facing adults, children and pets who are trying to escape abusive homes. With reports of domestic violence cases on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, the necessity of staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has made the situation even more dangerous for both people and pets.
Research has shown that up to 89 percent of pet-owning women entering domestic violence shelters report that their abuser threatened, harmed, or killed a family pet. Additionally, almost half of domestic violence survivors with pets delay seeking safety out of fear for a pet.
Thankfully, those in harm’s way are now getting some relief in the form of a new law. During the 2020 legislative session, I was proud to join my colleagues Reps. Sam Killebrew (R-Winter Haven) and David Silvers (D-West Palm Beach) to sponsor C.S./S.B. 1082 Domestic Violence Injunctions, to ensure that family pets are protected under domestic violence temporary restraining orders.
This new law took effect July 1, 2020 and clarifies a judge’s ability to include pets in these injunctions and will better protect survivors of domestic violence and their beloved family pets.
Every year, we recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this year, it is even more critical that we use this moment to bring attention to information that can help save lives.
If you or a loved one is in a dangerous situation, please don’t wait: call the Domestic Violence Hotline today at 1-800-500-1119.
Sen. Ben Albritton
Punta Gorda
