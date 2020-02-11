Editor:
Well, here is another State of the Union address, by President Donald J. Trump! it was "excellent!" As usual, Nancy Pelosi, displayed anything but professionalism, by mumbling, mouthing negative words and nodding head, in rejection of the statements made by our President! Nancy, has proven once again, that she is not Congress material! "Angst", division, disrespect and very bad leadership, of this "once great party!"
That pretty much described the rest of the party, from "that aisle," by them sitting on their hands, for much of the speech! The "looks on the faces" of their so-called leaders, reflected un-Americanism and disrespect for the office of the president! One of the best moments of the night, was when President Trump gave the highest medal of non-military service/achievement, to Rush Limbaugh!
This rampant display of disrespect, political division and lack of due decorum, by the Democrats and their so-called leader, will be ill received by the voting citizens of this country! it's way past time, for America to come together and get the work of the people done! No more pettiness, Democrats......get it together for the people who sent you there. It is your duly sworn job, as legislators and senators. Stop these useless character attacks.
All this being said, as Nancy "tore up his speech." Immature, indeed!
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
