Editor:
A big thank you to everyone who made the Block Party this year such a success.
The event with local entertainment was awesome and The Drifters, wow, they were outstanding.
We have to say the past couple of year’s main acts needed to retire. But this year the committee did it right.
Awesome, awesome day. Thank you.
Dean, Jayne Herbert
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.