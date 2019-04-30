Editor:

A big thank you to everyone who made the Block Party this year such a success.

The event with local entertainment was awesome and The Drifters, wow, they were outstanding.

We have to say the past couple of year’s main acts needed to retire. But this year the committee did it right.

Awesome, awesome day. Thank you.

Dean, Jayne Herbert

Punta Gorda

