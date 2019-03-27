Editor:
Big kudos to Howard Kunik and the city of Punta Gorda staff for the extremely enlightening week of planning charrettes for the update of the Citizens Master Plan. And the turnout of Punta Gorda residents was again telling of the strong interest we all have in the future direction of our city.
The volunteers assisting this program coupled with the professionals from Dover, Kohl and Associates produced an efficient and productive week leading our Journey to the Future. They listened to the citizens' input.
And special thanks to Mitchell Austin, chief city planner, and Nancy Johnson with the many volunteers from Team Punta Gorda. This effort being marshaled by our City Council will make our city even greater than it is right now.
Let Victor Dover and his professional city planners now do the technical work to produce the Citizens Master Plan. Now is also the time for the Punta Gorda residents to lobby our council members to adopt form based codes to replace the obsolete building codes in our CC zoning. I do not want to see anymore Lego-block hotels. Perhaps a moratorium on new development should be considered until this master plan update is completed and approved.
I am very optimistic this effort will be a catalyst to provide the urban in-fill of all those vacant properties that I see every day. We also need beautiful, smaller residences within walking distances of our downtown core. Lobby your council members and let them know what you want to see.
Carl Parsons
Punta Gorda
