Editor:
Should we annex the Sunseeker property to the city of Punta Gorda?
The Sunseeker property, while on the north side of the Peace River, is considered as being contiguous to the city of Punta Gorda. The Peace River does not constitute a barrier when considering a property for annexation. If the Sunseeker property owner requests, and the city agrees, the property could be annexed into the city.
The city is currently building a reverse osmosis water plant, the purpose of which was to improve the quality and reliability of the city water supply. In addition, it will significantly increase the water supply. The water main across the river was required by Swiftmud as part of an earlier agreement to connect the city and Charlotte County. Therefore, a city water supply for the Sunseeker facility will be available.
The wastewater from the Sunseeker could be pumped to the city waste water treatment plant. If expansion of those facilities is necessary, Sunseeker could be requested to contribute to the expansion as part of the annexation agreement. The cost of conveying the waste water to the plant, including crossing the river, would have to be negotiated with the owners of the Sunseeker as part of the annexation agreement.
There would be other considerations. Sunseeker would have to comply with city laws and regulations, such as the height of buildings. There would be cost associated with policing.
The city’s tax base would increase. A game changer!
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.