The Phoenix Project of Englewood just delivered 16 beautiful Easter baskets for the ladies at Inglenook.
We thank them and the Englewood community for all the support now and in the past for not forgetting their elderly neighbors living in assisted living homes.
Jan Moynihan
Englewood
