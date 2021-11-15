RE: Sea grass begins to recover in Charlotte Harbor
Charlotte Harbor’s seagrass study focuses on a diminishing expectations perspective, ignoring an important factor in the estuary’s declining health at a critical juncture in its survival.
Focus on what eliminated the once lush seagrass beds that existed on both shores of the Peace River. What’s flowing into the harbor causing a Red Tide bloom at the mouth of the Peace River last March while no other blooms were present along SW Florida’s coast?
Golf courses, large populations, or septic tanks haven’t historically been Peace River’s problem; The phosphate industry has; with 30 spills and Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC., pumping millions of gallons of toxins into the Peace River daily under a 20-year permit.
December marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 phosphate spill into the Peace River. No seagrasses have existed in the river since. I witnessed that spill a state biologist testified killed 90% of the marine life in the Peace River. I live on the river still. Legacy Clay made certain those seagrasses never returned. Manatees grazed on those seagrasses; building blocks of any estuary. By their elimination they have exponentially reduced untold habitat/marine life forever.
A half-century later, we’re still dealing with the devastating impacts of phosphate spills that came from a single Clay Settling Area (CSA) in Fort Mead.
And, Mosaic is 13 months away from presenting their phosphate mine proposal in DeSoto County that calls for eight CSA’s on the banks of the Peace River, at flood prone Horse Creek, just above the Charlotte County line.
