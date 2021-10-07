It cannot be any clearer that the current DEP has no intention of protecting Florida’s water supply, nor can it be any clearer the threat Mosaic poses to not only our valuable water supply but also the environment.
Jackie Barron is correct, there is a barrage of misinformation, but it is coming from her and other Mosaic spokespersons in a desperate attempt to fool the public into accepting their harmful practices. It’s a terrible shame “Our View” continues to give them a platform.
Barron's attempts to separate the destructive strip mining from gypstacks is like saying dirty diapers have no connection to babies.
It’s fortunate that the DeSoto County commissioners can recognize that when the spokesperson for an industry claims such things as that (radioactive) gypstacks are safe enough to live on, an industry that failed to report a toxic leak into the aquifer immediately, can not be trusted. DeSoto County cares about protecting clean water when the state won’t. It’s too bad when a stack in Bartow is a threat to the Peace River and therefore the regional water supply and the National Charlotte Harbor Estuary.
The gypstacks are created from the waste from Mosaic Phosphate mining practices . . I hope Our View will someday recognize the true nature of Mosaic’s mining practices and the claims of its spokespeople. Exposing the truth, protecting clean water is never a waste of taxpayers money. God bless the DeSoto County commissioners.
