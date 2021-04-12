Editor:
If Mosaic Fertilizer gets their DeSoto strip mine in 2023, history shows catastrophic situations like Piney Point loom on our horizon.
Manatee, Polk and Hardee commissioners drank the phosphate industry snake oil, as have many serving on water boards and CHNEP. The Peace River already suffers phosphate traumatic stress disorder from the 30 phosphate spills the industry admits to. The 1967 and 1971 spills eliminated seagrasses from the Peace River and parts of Charlotte Harbor. Our seagrass reduction recently got attention from the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and FGCU. Let’s hope those studying it don’t take money from Mosaic and pass the blame to Climate Change.
There are 25 gyp stacks in Florida (Mosaic spilled 215 million gallons into our aquifer from one in 2016). Look at cancer clusters around phosphate mines and dump rivers. For the cost of a permit fee (good for two decades), Mosaic pumps millions of gallons of Florida’s water to dilute their pollution and dump back into the Peace River, daily. The worst spills in the Peace River in 1967 and '71 came from single clay settling areas. DeSoto plans for eight along flood-prone Horse Creek.
How has the phosphate industry gotten away with it? It starts locally. Remember the commissioner hosted Clean Water Symposium a few years back? They weeded out at least a dozen question tickets to avoid even mentioning the word phosphate. The phosphate industry has had its way with Florida and its politicians for 135 years. Stop.
Paul DeGaeta
Punta Gorda
