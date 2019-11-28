Editor:
I applaud The Sun and the Charlotte County commissioners for identifying the exposure Charlotte County has for horrific damage from the phosphate mining industry. Remember, the phosphate industry killed 90% of the fish in the Peace River in 1971. Mosaic operations have expanded significantly since then and potential for a repeat incident exists.
In my professional career, I worked with major mining operations around the world. My experience is that the personnel at these operations are highly educated, experienced, and well-meaning. Large mining operations all aspire to be “good citizens” by maximizing safety and contributing to local causes. However, my experience also shows that due to the nature of large mining operations, sooner or later accidents will happen.
As an example of the potential for accidents in mining, the U.S. Mine Safety Health Administration reports 27 miners died in the U.S. in 2018. Of this number, 18 deaths were in surface mining. Mosaic extracts phosphate by surface mining.
The phosphate industry might have been a good thing for Florida 75 years ago, but it does not fit into our growing, tourist-based economy. Rather than looking to continue to expand their Florida mining operations, Mosaic should acknowledge the current circumstance in Florida and begin planning an exit strategy from our state.
Rick Sarkisian
Punta Gorda
