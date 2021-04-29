Editor:
Red tide?
Baloney.
(“Fish Wash Up” April 21)
In the Bradenton area toxic phosphate wastes are dumped en masse into public waters. Two weeks and a major rain event later there are dead fish in Charlotte Harbor.
Red tide is just a name we put to place blame outside our sphere. It’s phosphate mining toxins which killed those fish.
Louise Raterman
Port Charlotte
