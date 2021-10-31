We as Americans should want every eligible person, to be able to cast their vote as easily as possible. To count your vote, we must verify that you are legally able to vote, and you are who your ID says you are. Does that mean, non-citizens, undocumented, incarcerated, ex-felons who are on probation or parole? I don’t believe they have the right to vote. Would you all agree?
No ID required in these states, California, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and D.C. Overwhelming blue states.
Not very strict voting rules split 3-3 between blue and red states. Photo ID required, 7 red to 5 blue.
Now we go to strict photo ID states.
Montana, Idaho, Arizona, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Rhode Island. Overwhelmingly majority are red states. Now why would we want the federal government to install new voting laws that require no ID. They surely have not been able to make anything right the last 10 months so far. Do we let the states handle the voting laws themselves? We already see the difference between the two parties now when it comes to photo ID’s.
Now everyone knows how many times we have to use our photo ID’s. 100’s I suppose. So, shouldn’t requiring a photo ID to vote, the most sacred right some say we have, be as easy as it is to buy a beer?
