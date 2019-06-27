Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.