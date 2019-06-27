Editor:

There's two things to me that were disappointing about the picture of an active shooter simulation at Sallie Jones Elementary.

The first is the obvious, the fact that these simulations have to take place at all.

But I'm also disappointed that the Sun chose to publish a picture to go with the story. If I were an 8-year-old kid today and saw that picture, I would think I'd be so scared that I would not want to attend that school again.

Brian McVety

Port Charlotte

