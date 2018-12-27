Editor:
My husband and I fell in love with Punta Gorda the first time we saw it, which is why we made it our home. There are many reasons to love this quaint city, but among them is the pickleball community.
Our experiences with this group have been nothing at all like the ones described by neighbors including being “bullies” and “gangs.” This group offers friendship, a way to stay healthy and fosters a strong sense of community not only among pickleball players, but the community at large. We are active volunteers in food drives, park clean-ups, hurricane support and the teaching pickleball to young people. We do seek to be “good neighbors.”
I am proud of City Council members who opted to listen to its constituents and hold an open meeting where it was not “mob rule” nor rule by a few, but rather a democratic process with input from multiple viewpoints. This decision showed great “moral fortitude” rather than a lack of it, according to the words Jaha Cummings.
The neighbors of the park were seeking “just one day” away from pickleball this time. What will prevent this policy from being implemented on other holidays or select days of a few people’s choosing?
I truly believe that the pickleball community does want to coincide peacefully with the neighbors, but I also think it’s unfair to single out the pickleball players for exclusion from the park which by definition is an area of land for the enjoyment of the public.
Beth Ferns
Punta Gorda
