With all the important environmental, economic, education, transportation and local, state and federal issues out there, the Sun decided to put pickleball on the front page above the fold.
What percentage of your readership or the population in general care one way or the other about pickleball? Is it necessary to elevate this to such prominence?
I am really disappointed in my hometown paper on this one.
Jennie Veary
Englewood
