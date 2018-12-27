Editors:
The following are some answers to the questions most often asked about opposition to pickleball in Gilchrist Park.
Why buy a house across from a park if you don’t like park activities? No one objects to the other activities in Gilchrist Park, but no one anticipated pickleball. The intensity and quality of the noise is unique and inappropriate for a narrow park in a residential neighborhood.
Why not protest earlier, when people were playing but the courts weren’t established? Some people did. Others thought they’d get accustomed. They haven’t.
Do they really play 12 hours a day, seven days a week, as the city allows? No. It rains sometimes and sometimes the courts are uncomfortably hot. The problem is that there is never a time during those 12 hours that homeowners in the vicinity can step out of their homes on a nice day and expect to enjoy peace and quiet in their yards or on their porches. For those immediately adjacent to the courts, there is no place within their homes where they can entirely escape the sound.
When only a few people are playing, what’s the problem? To use a gunshot analogy -- single gunshots spaced a few seconds apart capture your attention almost as thoroughly as automatic gunfire.
Why not move? The city, in Regulation 16 concerning parks, makes a commitment to homeowners. “Preventing … disturbances of the use and enjoyment of city parks by others, and disturbances of the peaceful and quiet use and enjoyment of nearby residential uses by their occupants.”
We’re hoping the city will eventually fulfill that commitment.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
