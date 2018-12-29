Editor:
My daughter, who lives in Arizona, works with disadvantaged families facing a myriad of social and economic challenges. When my daughter hears me complaining about one thing or the other, she likes to gently chide me by saying, “Those are first-world problems, dad,” meaning that the families with whom she works face “third-world problems” like possible deportation, how to put food on the table, not being shot at and avoiding illegal drugs. The list goes on and on.
Reading recent headlines in the Sun about the Pickleball controversy at Gilchrist Park, I’m reminded of my daughter’s words. Not to minimize the concerns of the pickleball players who want to play their favorite game on the waterfront, or the legitimate concerns of nearby residents who feel inconvenienced by noise and traffic from the sport, this what my daughter would categorize a “first-world problem.”
Other cities across our nation are not so fortunate.
In Flint, Mich., residents still have no clean water. In California, thousands were burned out of their homes. Parts of the Southeast coast and the panhandle of Florida were devastated by hurricanes. In some of our cities, gun violence and death is a daily phenomenon.
We are blessed to live in a place of such beauty and tranquility that concerns about pickleball rank front and center. My daughter would advise us to keep this in mind as we strive to solve such problems.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
