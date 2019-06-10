Editor:

A May 20 letter defending pickleball play in the park described Gilchrist as a “model public park, offering different forms of recreation for a variety of people.” We'd agree with one exception. Other than pickleball, no activity in the park:

• Generates noise recognized as nuisance by acoustical engineers and local administrative bodies (City Council and the Pickleplex board, both of which have purchased expensive abatement fencing);

• Dominates the park by broadcasting noise over half of its area, impairing the enjoyment of a significant number of park users and causing some to avoid the park completely;

• Negatively impacts homeowners' well-being and enjoyment of their homes;

• Triggered, at players’ urging and to the long-term detriment of nearby homeowners, installation of a blighting 10-foot fence that is highly vulnerable to wind;

• Is acknowledged to be unsuitable in Gilchrist by enlightened players;

• Has provoked years of dissension within the city;

• Consumes hours of City Council and staff time, which will be aggravated when the fencing requires removal and re-installation in response to storms;

• Blatantly violates the spirit of the city’s noise ordinances;

• Creates problems nationwide (occasionally lawsuits), which informed cities are dealing with proactively by locating pickleball courts away from residences;

• Can be accommodated readily elsewhere, by Pickleplex (16 courts as of June 1) and some of the 90 other Charlotte County courts.

Pickleball is a great activity, but inappropriate in Gilchrist. Gilchrist is a narrow, waterfront, otherwise lovely "model public park." Give each their due.

Sheila Jaeger

Punta Gorda

