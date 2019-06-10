Editor:
A May 20 letter defending pickleball play in the park described Gilchrist as a “model public park, offering different forms of recreation for a variety of people.” We'd agree with one exception. Other than pickleball, no activity in the park:
• Generates noise recognized as nuisance by acoustical engineers and local administrative bodies (City Council and the Pickleplex board, both of which have purchased expensive abatement fencing);
• Dominates the park by broadcasting noise over half of its area, impairing the enjoyment of a significant number of park users and causing some to avoid the park completely;
• Negatively impacts homeowners' well-being and enjoyment of their homes;
• Triggered, at players’ urging and to the long-term detriment of nearby homeowners, installation of a blighting 10-foot fence that is highly vulnerable to wind;
• Is acknowledged to be unsuitable in Gilchrist by enlightened players;
• Has provoked years of dissension within the city;
• Consumes hours of City Council and staff time, which will be aggravated when the fencing requires removal and re-installation in response to storms;
• Blatantly violates the spirit of the city’s noise ordinances;
• Creates problems nationwide (occasionally lawsuits), which informed cities are dealing with proactively by locating pickleball courts away from residences;
• Can be accommodated readily elsewhere, by Pickleplex (16 courts as of June 1) and some of the 90 other Charlotte County courts.
Pickleball is a great activity, but inappropriate in Gilchrist. Gilchrist is a narrow, waterfront, otherwise lovely "model public park." Give each their due.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.