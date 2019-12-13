Editor:
Rich was helping a customer select a new racquet as I entered Wrigley's Tennis in the Wilshire Walk Plaza. I was fishing for some neon green Durafast 40 outdoor PickleBalls (a rare but plentiful catch around Charlotte Harbor) and new PB kicks for the upcoming World Pickleball Championships right here at newly minted PicklePlex on the beautiful Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda, Dec 27-30.
Upon seeing another customer waiting in the wings, and with Rich apparently flying solo today, I soon realized this may take a bit longer than my anticipated generously allotted time for shopping on a Wednesday. No worries, I'll just meander around and see what's new in pickleball fashion this season.
Not real sure what exactly happened next as I was in a preoccupied dream state diving head first into some gorgeous Sofibella skirts. But a few minutes later, you kid me not, I was walking out the door with balls in hand and K-Swiss HyperCourt Express Tennis Shoes glacier gray and white ordered up. The first gentleman had narrowed his racquet choices from 7-3 while Rich finished stringing a couple more. And the wingman just seemed to be quite content contemplating his future retirement life around Punta Gorda.
Jonas Gestautas
Port Charlotte
