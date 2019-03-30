Editor:
I have concerns, shared by others, about several studies requested by the Punta Gorda Pickleball Committee.
The $4,000 acoustical study is a questionable expenditure since similar studies have been performed elsewhere and the real issue is not sound intensity but rather pickleball’s negative impacts on both park users and nearby residents.
Noise annoyance is not measured with a meter. A continually dripping faucet, an officemate tapping a pencil all day, or the guy next to you on a plane humming Disney’s “It’s a small World” on a cross-country flight cause annoyance. Noise annoyance depends less on sound intensity than on the character of the sound, duration of exposure, and the listener’s ability to escape.
The sharp, attention-grabbing, monotonous pops of pickleball play have resulted in complaints around the country. The issue is not simply “How loud?” but rather the unique nature of pickleball noise and how it contributes to stress and impacts health and quality-of-life. Medical expertise is essential.
The city also approved use of a camera for two weeks to capture how courts are used throughout the day. Even that study seems to begin with a misunderstanding (no one claims play is 12/7).
Final issue: in both the acoustical and camera studies pickleball players, who have a vested interest and know that they are being studied, can affect the outcome.
We await the Pickleball Committee’s findings with patience, but I have concerns.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
