Editor:
What to do about pickleball and the noise it generates? On one side many people enjoy the exercise and camaraderie that pickleball affords. On the other side there are the few whose houses are close enough to the courts that these homeowners have to deal with the incessant noise.
There seemed to be a very tiny glimmer of hope with the announcement that the pickleball courts would be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. What a lovely and thoughtful gift from the folks on the council. The neighbors were happy to have a holiday free from noise, but -- oh, the horror -- pickleballers would be deprived of their sport for 36 hours.
How would they survive? But wait! The Punta Gorda City Council came to their rescue. The council that gives and then takes away.
I seriously cannot believe the selfish comments made by the pickleball players in regards to this matter, including the person who deemed that the Pickleplex courts would not be enough and the Gilchrist Park courts would need to remain open.
In the spirit of the season and throughout the year, pickleballers, have a little empathy for your neighbors in the Gilchrist Park area. Maybe reduce the hours of play from 12 to eight hours a day, or 56 hours a week. Surely that should be sufficient.
Karla Kimmey
Port Charlotte
