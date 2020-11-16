Editor:
You have an extra-large picture on the front page of your newspaper, dated Nov. 12. How is it possible that you missed the fact that two children are playing on a paddle board in flood water? Are you even aware of the danger of flood water?
It might be useful to check out this dangerous activity and make a correction, so that parents don't think it's safe to send their kids out to play in flood water. Flood water is notorious for disease, snakes, etc.
Dana Wolfe
Port Charlotte
