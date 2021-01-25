Editor:

Hello America. I'm the guy who brought you the best pillow you will ever own, made in America in my factories. If you are a Trump supporter, like I am, you will want to pre-order my latest product. The best body bag you will ever own.

Made in America, in my factories, it is made from the finest Egyptian cotton. It will prevent the stink of your decomposing body from upsetting the senses of your loved ones, and of course it has in bold lettering MAGA emblazoned across its length. Order now, and I will send you a second body bag for free, just include shipping and handling. This way your better half won't have to worry.

Rick Garms

Englewood

