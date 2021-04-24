Editor:
Please don’t confuse what happened at Piney Point with Florida’s modern phosphate industry.
Phosphate production ceased at Piney Point over two decades ago. The Piney Point gypstack system was repurposed by HRK Holdings around 15 years ago to store excavated dredge material from Port Manatee. Activities like that bear no resemblance to modern phosphate operations.
Operating phosphate manufacturing facilities in Florida and other parts of the U.S. are subject to rigorous federal and state laws and regulations. In Florida, closure and long-term care of gypstacks is backstopped by extensive financial assurance requirements. More than half a billion dollars has been deposited by The Mosaic Company into a professionally managed fund for proper closure, process water treatment and long-term care for its Florida gypstacks.
Some phosphate industry opponents see the circumstances at Piney Point as their opportunity to demand new standards for one of the most regulated industries in Florida. Doing so based on events virtually unrelated to phosphate manufacturing ignores essential facts, science and relevant law.
As Piney Point is closed, please know that what occurred there is not reflective of the modern phosphate industry. To equate the two discredits hardworking Floridians who are committed to safely and responsibly producing crop nutrients.
Florida is home to abundant phosphate deposits, an essential, irreplaceable nutrient needed to grow healthy crops. American farmers use the majority of the phosphate produced here to feed the world.
Misleading comparisons and misinformation puts our food security, thousands of Florida jobs, and an essential domestic industry at risk.
Don’t confuse Piney Point with Florida’s modern phosphate industry.
Mary C. Hartney
President
Florida Fertilizer & Agrichemical Association
Bartow
