So most of you have experienced the new Pioneer Plaza Stage, right?
Well, if we tell Sarasota County, through our CRA Advisory Board, that we want to be able to use it without all the needless bureaucracy they require, we can have public cultural events there on the stage most every night of the week.
Imagine, seeing some local musicians jamming together on Monday.
Then on Tuesday we could have an art demonstration and discussion in the Plaza.
On Wednesday you could bring your dinner and beach chairs and enjoy a local music show presented by local players.
Then on Thursday, you could attend an Open Mic session and discover what wonderful talent Englewood has to offer.
We could make this happen if only the county and the CRA Advisory Board votes on Tuesday to recommend to the county commissioners to allow their citizens easier access to the Plaza that they paid for with their taxes.
Or, we can look at the stage, void of any activity, as we drive and walk by and say, “wouldn’t it have been nice if...?”
Please attend and have your voice heard by supporting our community.
Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) Advisory Board Meeting Tuesday, November 15, 1 p.m, Commission Chambers R. L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice (north of the Venice Walmart).
On the agenda Tuesday: Proposal allowing local community groups access to the stage during non-peak days (Monday thru Thursday).
