When a contributor to “Letters to the Editor” makes a political statement, it is prudent to consider whether they are just espousing “the party line” or if their position is the result of the facts and logical analysis. A recent posted letter falls into this category.
Referring to the cancelation of the Keystone Pipeline, the letter stated, “…that inflation was caused by high gas prices that was the result of executive order sighed by President Biden.” And, “His action alone resulted in higher gas prices.”
Facts:
On January 20, 2021, President Biden did issue an executive order cancelling construction of the Keystone Pipeline.
Had the Keystone Pipeline not been canceled, it would have begun transporting the “sand tar” to refineries in 2025.
Average gas prices nationally rose to a high of $4.93/gal around mid-June and now are about $3.69/gal. (Yesterday, I paid $2.86 at Sam’s.)
Rising gas prices are, in fact, a significant contributor to inflation.
Here is where the analysis comes in:
Does anyone really think that eliminating production of crude oil 4 years from now could be the cause for gas prices to have doubled this year?
If the cause for higher gas prices was the cancellation of the pipeline, why would the prices have come back down even though the cancellation is still in place?
The increase in gas prices is real and inflation is real. However, I encourage everyone to apply their own logical analysis as to the cause(s).
