Editor:
Well Congress is patting themselves in their backs for passing a stimulus bill. They waited until after the election, waited until Christmas week, waited to fill the bill with pork for special interests. In the meantime, people are trying to make ends meet while businesses are closing and more and more people lose their jobs.
A pittance is given to people in need, while Democrats and Republicans filled the bill with Christmas presents for the lobbyists. How will families celebrate the holidays when checks won't go out until next week at the earliest? How will they feed their families while food banks struggle to meet the need?
I don't want to make this political, but if this isn't a damn good reason for term limits, I don't know what is. Most of the politicians have stopped working for us. They work for lobbyists. They work for their re-election (and then forget all the promises made).
There is a organization called Convention of the States that is working to add an amendment to our Constitution setting term limits on Congress. Please support this effort. The time has come for Americans to take back our government.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.