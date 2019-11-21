Editor:

I make a habit of reading all the commentaries from your contributing writers in an attempt to understand the perspectives of all voters thinking. I continue to be disgusted by the sick bias of Leonard Pitts whose articles are in the most part, the most inflammatory I have witnessed over the years in any newspaper.

His Nov. 15 contribution however took the cake! He states that the choice is between America and Trump and that there is no middle ground and brands all GOP voters as straight, white, angry older males lacking a college diploma. His words. Read anti black simple minded uneducated bullies!

What he apparently does not understand is what his writings say about himself. Mr. Pitts “foresight” apparently does not realize what they say about that. His attitude and writing is indeed the Pitts!

Ron Harsley

North Port

