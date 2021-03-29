Editor:
Mr. Pitts,
What kind of comparison are these bullets to voting rights? Seems like a poor attempt as a columnist to maneuver the thinking of the people of this country on your part to the actual problem of voter fraud. We all want some sort of voter identification to be a valid voter and it has the backing of many. Also, these ballot drop off boxes are of concern and my take is to go vote in person as we always did or apply for an absentee ballot in a timely manner and that's fine.
I am 63 years old and have served this country and been a business owner for 21 years and now retired and I am here to tell you we're fed up with your kind of thinking! So, sir,why don't you try to lead and try to mention next time in your article the whole truth that "Voter I.D. and drop box placement" along with other voter irregularities are an issue that Rep. John Kavanaugh is trying to right a wrong and he's not a crackpot or a scoundrel as you say! Oh, Mr. Pitts are you some sort of doctor that can legally back up this slander? I did not think so. Let us use your words in this article and "suppress you as a columnist and your toxic sludge" that you have spewed. Do your job to the fullest sir instead of pushing fake and impartial news.
David Hough
Punta Gorda
