Leonard Pitts in his op-ed "Americans unwilling to share national identity," published in the Daily Sun on April 12, cites a poll of 1,500 Americans asking which news organizations they trust the most. He concludes that "Republicans trust almost nothing" and by implication Democrats have more trust in news organizations.
He then concludes that "Americans have lost, to be painfully accurate, what Republicans have trashed in pursuit of power is the willingness and ability to share a common national identity."
His premise is wrong. More likely, angry political partisanship in this country is causing Americans to no longer share a common thread.
Pitts fails to ask if Americans trust the mainstream media? In an article published Jan. 21, 2021 in "Economy & Business," Felix Salmon reports that 56% of Americans agree that journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or exaggerations; 58% of Americans think most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than informing the pubic; and 61% believe the media is not doing a good job being objective and nonpartisan.
Pitts needs to keep these facts in mind. By claiming Republicans' pursuit of power unilaterally caused Americans to no longer share a common thread, he dismisses the Democrats' pursuit of power. According to him, Democrats have no involvement. This is both unrealistic and naive.
Pitts need to consider his role in the breakdown of the shared common thread. He missed an opportunity by blaming one political party when both created the problem.
