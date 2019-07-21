Editor:
With the conclusion of the French and Indian War in 1763, the French were evicted from North America and English colonies were now free to move about the continent. The British Parliament wanted to reserve North America for British investors and needing to control colonials began taxation. Colonials protested, claiming rights of Englishmen who had no representation in Parliament. Parliament did not view colonials as equals but as step-children and the war was on.
When Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1776 that all men are created equal, his meaning was that colonials were entitled to due process of the law, same as Englishmen living in Great Britain. After the Revolution, America became a beacon of hope for all the world. The concept of the equality of man spread like wild fire, just as Christianity had 1,700 years before.
Jefferson's rights for all Englishmen has evolved to egalitarianism for billions. Many can only live the dream in America. By all means, allow anyone living anywhere on the globe to move to America.
That the American people feel sorry for and pity the world's disadvantaged speaks volumes of the American character. But pity and sorrow is not love and should not outweigh the rule of law and real economic opportunity.
Larry Bierman
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.