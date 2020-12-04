Editor:
It is generally recognized the best way to make a decision is to access and consider true, pertinent facts, then arrive at a decision. When this process is interrupted or when important facts are not readily available, the quality of the decision suffers immeasurably.
It has now been reported had people who voted for Biden known of President Trump's outstanding accomplishments for our nation as well as Hunter Biden’s Burisma scandal, roughly 1/6 of these voters would have switched their vote to Trump probably resulting in his undisputed reelection.
Local newspapers such as this one use the Associated Press, nothing more than a leftist propaganda shill for the Democratic party, to present a story, which has helped create the mess we are in now joining the MSM with a massive coverup as aptly outlined by reader Norm Davidson in his recent letter to the editor.
Where to get the facts we need? Try talk radio, and online websites such as Epoch Times, Townhall, Breitbart, American Thinker, and One America News. It is a monumental disgrace that in order to gain the complete facts of a political situation, we have to consult sources such as the aforesaid as well as the Letters to the Editor section of a newspaper.
Lloyd Thomas
Punta Gorda
