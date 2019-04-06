Editor:
Monday my husband and I went “birding” at the "airport ponds" a mostly vacant commercial property just south of the airport. What we witnessed I had heard about but didn't expect to see.
As I scanned the pasture fields looking for birds around the cattle, I saw a calf running around with something in its mouth, playing and bucking like it had a toy. That seemed curious, so I continued to watch. It was holding a long piece of landscape barrier cloth. The adult longhorns were curious and ran to the calf. The little one ran around like it was playing "keep away," then started to eat it down, as if to keep the others from getting it. With my binoculars, I could see the length of the plastic in its mouth shortening.
We went to a business close by to report this and hopefully contact the owner. Too late. When we drove back by, the plastic was gone. The calf was just standing there. The longhorns resumed their grazing.
One example of how our careless actions affect the safety of creatures on land, in ocean and sky. They pay the real price for our arrogant, thoughtless use of oil-based products like plastics that take forever or never degrade in the natural environment.
Rep. Steube, you represent cattle ranchers, the Charlotte Harbor Estuary, birds and birders like me. Let’s minimize the use of oil-based plastics and make our mutual homes safer. Co-sponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763.
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
