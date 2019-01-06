Editor:
Kudos to the letter writer Dec. 28 explaining to the plate-sharer that there are several options you have whereby you are not wasting food. Did you also consider (as the letter-writer stated in a different way), that you are gypping the servers out of a full tip?
If you just like going out to eat every night and don't want take-out or cook it yourself, just take the leftovers home and eat it the next day, or freeze it for another time. First, the servers, busboy, kitchen workers and clean-up crew are doing the same amount of work, and I'm guessing you're only tipping on just the one meal, and I'm hoping that's 18-20 percent on the meal, plus 18-20 percent on the share.
If the helpful suggestions on how not to waste the food don't appeal to you, perhaps at least kindly tip the waitress 18-20 percent for what two equivalent meals would have cost. They do have to share the tips with a busboy and others, and sometimes, it's a shared pool with other servers, so now you just gypped a bunch of people.
Thank you, and I hope you see the other side of this now.
Donna Hartman
Lake Suzy
