Editor:
My younger sister had, what I think, is a great solution for the great pickleball debate.
Has anyone thought of putting the pickleball courts in the newly renamed William R. Gaines Veteran’s Park on Edgewater Boulevard in Port Charlotte?
The park has a number of positive attributes which would be perfect for a complex. It is convenient to Punta Gorda, has a lot of open space, parking, restrooms, and, best of all, is quite a ways from the nearest homes and has acres of trees for buffering the sound.
Beth Chaffman
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.