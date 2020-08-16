Editor:
Player's platform is all wrong!
On Aug. 2 before the game with the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild NHL hockey player Matt Dumba knelt before the American National Anthem, then stood for the Canadian National Anthem! A perfect example that pacified sports members are and will continue to disrespect Old Glory! I guess there is no racial inequality up in Canada there, eh?
Curtis Lindner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.