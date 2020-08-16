Editor:

Player's platform is all wrong!

On Aug. 2 before the game with the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild NHL hockey player Matt Dumba knelt before the American National Anthem, then stood for the Canadian National Anthem! A perfect example that pacified sports members are and will continue to disrespect Old Glory! I guess there is no racial inequality up in Canada there, eh?

Curtis Lindner

Port Charlotte

