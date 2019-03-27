Editor:
Reading about the recent Los Angeles Angels baseball team closing a $432 million contract for a player is just outright insane.
I have been an athlete all of my life, from playing college athletics, coaching my own kids youth sports, to officiating high school and college football and lacrosse, so I do know a bit about sports. And, I spent my working like in business, so do know a bit about finances.
But this is well beyond any reasonable thought process. I have been an avid follower of professional teams, season ticket holder, fanatic during playoffs and post season trades, but I am quickly loosing interest.
Sure I will continue to watch games on TV, even attend a few live, but I can honestly say that these crazy multi-million dollar contracts are a deterrent to continued support. These games and teams have become entertainment rather than living, breathing parts of my life when I was such an avid fan.
Don Plitnick
Punta Gorda
