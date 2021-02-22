Editor:
Government, at times, is hard to understand for the regular citizen. We are all fighting our County Commissioners Doherty, Truex, and Deutsch on a Master Plan change that will affect us all forever and change the options others can and most likely will take advantage of in the future.
This is in reference to a Comprehensive Plan change applied for by a powerful builder from Naples/Boston. The change is a legislative one which should have been addressed first before any other requests were looked at. But it was combined with a so-called quasi-judicial request of a zoning change decision. Confused already?
I am. In this case it means that the Comprehensive Plan needs to be changed first before a zoning change can take effect. Changing the Comprehensive Plan changes our area forever. Right now we are surrounded by low density housing with mostly single family homes, one to two stories high. Now comes an ou-of-town developer who wants to change our serenity and way of life with jamming three times the amount of housing units onto a small piece of property on the corner of Harborview Road and Oakview Drive. What a precedent.
Once the door of change from low eensity to high density is open there is no stopping any other requests for changes in the future.
Let’s stop it now – let’s ask our commissioners to vote against the request to change the Comprehensive Plan!
Rita Mueller
Port Charlotte
