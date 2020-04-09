Editor:

This is an open letter to some of my Port Charlotte and North Port neighbors.

Please stop hoarding! There is no need for it and you are taking products (e.g. TP) that someone else may really need right away.

The United States has the most efficient and flexible distribution system in the world. Moreover, the truckers who transport our goods are among the most dedicated unsung heroes around.

The supplies you and I require will get through and if we purchase no more than what we need there will be enough for everyone.

So please do not hoard; stay safe; keep your 6-foot distance; and wash your hands.

This, too, shall pass.

Daniel S. Klein

Port Charlotte

