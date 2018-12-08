Editor:
We were enjoying the annual Rotonda Christmas parade as always this past Saturday, but then a float came by with a person in a mask portraying a person with an orange face and yellow hair. Don't the clueless Republicans realize more people voted against this disgrace than for him? We were not happy to see this.
In these days of 24/7 news — mostly about the Russian agent in the White House — it would be nice to have a non-political Christmas parade instead of one with the most Un-Christian president ever.
Shame on the Charlotte County Republicans and their "victory parade."
Ed Patmalnieks
Rotonda West
