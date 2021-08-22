Editor:

I say this in earnest. Please print what people say. This is a very valuable and only path for one reader learning what their neighbors think. Be it inaccurate or mean or nice or enlightening.

If you choose to pick and choose, you will lose this very valuable freedom of exchange of ideas as crazy as some may be.

You would do all of your readers a noble act if you print those two letters you withheld.

 Lynn McKnight

Punta Gorda

