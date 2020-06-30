Editor:
How are the TV stations and newspapers profiting from mis-reporting the news related to COVID 19? That is a question, not a statement.
Last week, WINK news panicky reported that “Lynches Pub and several others in Jacksonville Beach closed down due to cases of COVID 19”. This was only partially true and didn’t deserve the panic applied. Lynches and two or three other establishments at the beach closed down for the weekend, for two days, in order to “deep clean” their establishments. The other two or three closed down to deep clean as a preventive measure. All were re-opened by 11:00 AM Monday. My facts were verified through the Jacksonville Times-Union and friends that live at Jax Beach. Yes, I wrote WINK requesting they report the facts.
Saturday 6/27/20, a Sun reporter, Anna Bryson, reported that she waited "1 hour 45 min. beginning at 10:00AM at Showalter Ave. with a double line of cars backing up onto Cooper St. in Punta Gorda”. I find this all very strange that all this traffic was non-existent when my wife and I drove by the facility that was providing the tests at exactly 11:00. Mary St. was coned off with a Police car parked and lights flashing. Living less than a mile from that facility we frequently drive Cooper St.
Yes, we all should do our best to remain safe from COVID 19 but the sensationalist reporting only causes panic and apprehension. The virus causes enough of that. Please report the facts.
Atwell Suman
Punta Gorda
