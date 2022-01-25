Editor:

As a resident of Charlotte County I would like to share some important information regarding an issue that affects all of us living in Charlotte County and that is The Right to Clean Water.

The People of Charlotte County need to know that the Charlotte County Right to Clean Water (RTCW) Charter Amendment was proposed to the Charter Review Commission (CRC) at their December 2021 meeting.

The RTCW Charter Amendment proclaims and secures the actionable human right to clean water, to all Charlotte Citizens, to the county, and to our descendants.

The Charlotte County Charter Review Commission needs and wants to know what the Charlotte County Citizens want in their charter.

You can express your support for the Charlotte County Right To Clean Water Charter Amendment to be adopted by the CRC to be placed on the ballot for the Voters to decide in two ways:

Attend the Feb.9, 3 p.m. at Murdock Administration Center Room B-106, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, and voice your support to the CRC Commissioners!

Comments by Email: CharterReview@CharlotteCountyFl.gov

For comments to be considered name & address are required.

Please join the public Facebook group at “Charlotte County Right to Clean Water Charter Amendment” page for updates and information.

Charlene Brown

Englewood

