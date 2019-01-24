Editor:
I was very pleased to read the article in the Sun on Jan. 11 about the address that Gov. DeSantis gave at Mote Marine.
The last several years all can see that the red tide is not just a naturally occurring event, since the count of the organisms has increased radically when the water is tested for concentration. In addition, there is no doubt that as the shore pollution increases, the red tide then becomes unbearable to humans, sea life and the economy. When the green algae hits the salt water and dies, it becomes great food for the red tide. Things will become worse as climate change accelerates.
DeSantis says: “Protecting the water resources is one of the most pressing issues facing our state.” He also added: ”Democrats said they’ve spoken more to me than they have others in four years. We have to listen and do what’s right and not let foot-draggers get in the way of solutions.”
To be sure, I would have liked to have had a governor with a better voting record in Congress then DeSantis had, but we have a pleasant surprise with his positions at Mote.
We must all support him, both Republican and Democrats, for this is not a political issue. We must hang together or we will hang separately. Let us remember we live on a peninsula and our economy depends on winning the battle. Let us all watch the governor and remind him if things get off track.
Keith N. Waltz Jr.
Port Charlotte
