Editor:
Lots of people nicely maintain their lawns on a weekly basis. Looks pretty good and this is without the use of fertilizer that, eventually, most commonly drains back into our drinking water table and Gulf.
Nope, there's no talk of banning harmful chemicals that eliminates weeds and promote green grass. There's also no talk of strictly using organic fertilizer remedies for the people who feel that fertilizer is necessary.
Yes, folks the bloom is back. But now there's talk of banning suntan lotion at beaches, LOL. Do you seriously think this is the problem?
Funny thing, there's beaches throughout the world but no sign of algae bloom. There is one thing these other places don't have, that's tax-paying companies like Big Sugar and Mosaic. Some of or experts had quantities of this blue green gunk transported to a location in Fort Myers to filter out the harmfulness upper respiratory and sea life killing stench.
Then there's also millions spent on research of where it's coming from. You've heard, there's a big push to build a new water release wall at Lake Okeechobee. Still no talk of building reverse osmosis plants at these locations.
Stuart Shaul
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.