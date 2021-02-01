Editor:
In a recent letter to the Sun editor, the writer implied that the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was caused by a relatively small number of overzealous rioters. A review of widely available video evidence reveals graphic evidence to the contrary.
On that fateful day, as former President Trump passionately spoke to his supporters telling them “you will never take back our country with weakness,” the voices of mob members can be heard yelling, “hang Mike Pence!” Several rioters are heard screaming, as they invade the Capitol, that the president told them to be there. Over five people, including a police officer, died in the violence inspired by former President Trump’s words.
Recent reporting also indicates that former President Trump took extraordinary steps to install cronies at the Justice Department who would join in his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. The Trump campaign lost over 60 voter fraud court cases, many overseen by Trump appointed judges. There was no voter fraud.
The House of Representatives did the right thing by impeaching former President Trump. The Senate now needs to review the evidence and decide whether to convict.
That Trump is no longer president is irrelevant. During his tenure as President, he engaged in conduct inconsistent with his oath of office and he should be forever banned from future public office.
Donald Walker
Port Charlotte
