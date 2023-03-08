Thank you for important Feb.19, editorial “Communities show the love for Ukraine.” Money raised in North Port and neighboring communities for Ukraine immigrants and fight against Russia’s unprovoked invasion. As the war continues you urged we not forget those struggling for their very lives. Putin’s lying propaganda aims to make us forget and abandon support.
Support for Ukraine is the right thing to do on humanitarian and moral grounds. Too many do not yet understand it is also very much in our country’s vital national strategic interest to help Ukraine defeat Putin. Noted Yale historian Timothy Snyder explains with 15 persuasive reasons in “Why the world needs Ukrainian victory.” (Find in Google or YouTube). Three especially relevant examples:
1. To halt atrocity. Stop Putin from committing more horrific crimes against humanity. His clearly demonstrated goal is to annihilate Ukrainians and their culture. Including kidnapping children to be “re-educated” in Russia.
2. To prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and reduce the risk of nuclear war. Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons. Russia, a nuclear power, invaded. If Ukraine loses, more countries will build nuclear weapons to protect themselves.
3. To affirm the value of freedom. Ukrainians have every reason to define freedom as against something - Russian occupation. Ukrainians also remind us freedom is actually for something, the right to be the people they wish to be. Their fight is our fight.
