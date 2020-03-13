Editor:
Thank you to the writer that bypasses any letters about politics or political affiliation, degrading each other’s opinions that don’t align with yours. The same writers over and over with the same tirades, it’s getting old and stale.
Your friends and relatives are most likely tired of listening to you go on and on again. Our area here has so much to offer and there are plenty of other topics to talk about that’s open for discussion, traffic, water quality, needing more public parking at our beaches. We are so blessed to live where most people vacation. Chastising people on paper, really, you have to have something better to spend your time.
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
