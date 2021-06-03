Editor:
Our country is embroiled in a polarizing culture-war not seen since our Civil War. Many incorrectly blame Donald J. Trump. At the core of this polarity is our conflicting views of Congressional ineptitude.
Many of our public services are either financially destitute or utterly broken. Some examples are the postal service, around since 1775. Social Security was established 1935. We have Fannie Mae (1938), War on Poverty (1964), Medicare and Medicaid (1965), War on Drugs (1971), and the Department of Energy (1977) to lessen our dependence of foreign oil.
These programs’ failures rest with our “swamp” politicians and have led to people from many socioeconomic, religious, and political convictions forming a conservative coalition, seeking a person to stand for their values.
That person was Donald J Trump. Trump reflected the dissatisfaction of the masses that were fed up with both the established order and with those politicians of the swamp who ignored electorate concerns.
Considering events prior to and since Biden’s election, Democrats are facing a struggle to keep any political gains they made. Conservative/Trump voters are still active, still dissatisfied with the swamp, and equally dissatisfied with Biden’s scores of executive orders.
The current polarization of ideologies has led to a phenomenon where people selectively choose their “facts.” Each side attempts to portray the other as radically incompetent, at the best, and intentionally corrupt, at the worst.
The next two elections, 2022 and 2024, will be interesting.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
